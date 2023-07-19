Woman wants uproot bio daughter and send her to school with step siblings. AITA?

After much discussion, my husband and I decided it’d be for the best for Kelly to start at her step-siblings’ school. We talked to my ex about it and he was very hesitant but said if Kelly wanted it, he’d be on board.

Kelly doesn’t want to. This school doesn’t have a STEM program. She doesn’t want to leave her friends. She asked why her step-siblings don’t have to move to her school and I said it’s because it’s more than my husband can afford. I’d chip in, but I can’t afford to pay 2.5 tuitions (the half being what I pay for hers). Plus, they aren’t into STEM or science, which is what the school heavily focuses on.