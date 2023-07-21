Woman warns SIL that her crib's 'chic' aesthetic will put baby's safety at risk. AITA?

When this woman feels like she may have upset her future SIL, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for sending my brother’s fiancé information on safe sleep practices?'

My (30F) baby brother, Tommy, died due to unsafe sleep practices. At the time, these things weren’t known and unfortunately, Tommy fell under the statistic of children who lost their lives.

It was obviously traumatic and devastating for my whole family. A year after he passed, my brother, Kyle (now 24), was born. He grew up knowing about Tommy but understandably never felt a genuine connection to him.

In the years since, I have been an advocate for safe sleep practices. This includes cribs being empty except for a fitted sheet and pacifier, along with a sleep sack. I understand this is not as well known in other countries and is mostly an American thing, but it does still happen worldwide.