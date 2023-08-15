Woman warns SIL, 'I raised the son your husband abandoned. My brother's a deadbeat.'

She asked how and I told her I let him know, because he had always wanted to know if my brother or someone else in my brother's life might try to reach out to him. He's not interested. He's felt that way for years and I respect that.

Having a half sibling coming into the world means nothing to him. As far as he's concerned he will always be an only child because he only has one parent, his mom.

SIL decided to track Jax down on social media before her baby shower to invite him. He never replied and he didn't show, which I knew beforehand. SIL was upset about it and vented to me. I mostly ignored her. It was after my niece was born that the incident in question happened.