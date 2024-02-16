Woman tells widowed brother, 'Don't pressure me to raise your kids.' AITA? UPDATED 2X.

eviljc writes:

He doesn't know what to do and expects you to know. He just doesn't want to admit that he doesn't know.

The only thing you can tell him is "I am willing to help, but I don't know what it is you want me to do specficially. Please tell me what it is, in as much detail as you can, that you want me to do and I will do what I can.

But as they are you kids, you would know better than I how to proceed, so please tell me. If you don't have any ideas, just say so, but I am pretending to not know, I honestly don't."