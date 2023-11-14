Woman won't buy new pool because of niece's bad menstrual hygiene. AITA?

When this woman is upset with her niece's hygiene, she asks Reddit:

"AITA For not buying a new pool due to my niece’s bad hygiene?"

I 21(f) have been asked to buy a new family pool for next summer as our current one is to small. But I’ve told my parents that I’ll only buy one if they stop letting my niece 12(f) go in the pool on her period.

She will go in the pool wearing nothing but a swimming costume , and other times she’ll take her pants ( with pad ) she’d been wearing during the day and put them on underneath. I am horrified every time she does this.