Woman won't care for sick ex-stepmom due to tumultuous family history. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to help care for my former stepmother?"

My former stepmother (my late father's widow) is terminally ill. I have not seen her since his death seven years ago. I kept minimal contact with my half siblings (15 and 16) through her but not closely either. My relationships with them were complicated and I do not care for the woman at all.

My former stepmother's brother contacted me and told me she needs someone to take care of her now and it should not fall on my half siblings and cannot fall on him as he lives in another state. Her condition is terminal and they believe she has less than a year left.