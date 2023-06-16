Woman tells husband to 'deal with his problem child,' or she won't feel safe at home.

Parenting is the most challenging job in the world. It becomes even more complicated when your child exhibits reckless behavior. Drinking, committing crimes, and skipping school are all things kids might potentially do.
He writes:
My wife has been gone for about a week now. She took our two kids to her parent's house and plans to remain there until she feels our home is safe. Last week, our daughter went into my oldest son's room and recovered a firearm.
I was not home then, but my wife told me she had found her holding it when she entered my son's room to get my daughter. She was hysterical on the phone, and by the time I got home, she was already one foot out the door with our other kids in one hand and a suitcase in the other.
I don't even know where the f%ck my son got it in the first place, and he won't budge. I seriously don't know what the next step is here. For the past year, he has been unwilling to cooperate with anything I'm trying to do to discover what is happening.
My son is extremely distant, and that crowd he has been with concerns me. He had a great group of friends, but they started dropping out one by one until he ultimately emerged with his friends. Constant law-breaking, skipping school, selling drugs, and all this other stuff that I can't even get through to him about.
I have one final option, but I've been pushing off on doing this, but I genuinely believe that I've run out of ideas. For him to go to live with his mom in another country, I don't want to do this because I don't want him to feel like I've just abandoned him.
I've tried talking to him, psychiatrists, multiple therapists, etc., but absolutely nothing. It only gets worse as time goes by. I thought this would be his rock bottom, finding out that his little sister could've almost died due to his negligence, but no. He lies, denies, and then refuses to answer my questions.
I have worked remotely this week to ensure he's in the house, but he refuses. I want to figure out what's going on, but it feels like all my attempts at it are feeling. Please, I'm looking for more suggestions on how to get through to him.
The internet also doesn't feel safe in OP's home.
Graham2405 says:
Honestly, I don't blame her for leaving. I'm from the UK, so guns are not an issue here, but the idea of an uncooperative teenager with a few social problems and having a weapon in his room.
That's one hell of an alarm bell. Your wife and other kids' safety is the priority here, so best they are elsewhere until this is resolved.
McSuzy says:
How old is he? You write that he has broken the law repeatedly. Why isn't he experiencing any consequences from law enforcement?
Nooob-Noob says:
Dude, your wife is right and did the right thing. Your son has shown no remorse, and his future will likely end in prison. Change the status quo or lose your family today and your son in a few more years.
OP, your son needs professional help.