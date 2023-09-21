Woman won't help BF buy gift for neighbor's party she was EXCLUDED from. AITA?

WHY is your BF declining invitations on your behalf without asking you? And why would he later use that as reasoning against you? Does he want to somehow keep these neighborhood friendships as his alone?

Or do you think this is well-intended on his behalf, where he is making an assumption you don't have interest in participating? If the latter, that still is pretty presumptuous and controlling on his part.

northcantaloupe writes:

ESH. Your boyfriend turned down opportunities to meet your neighbours onj your behalf without talking to you. Your Boyfriend has painted the image of you that you do not want to socialise with them or get to know them so they did not invite you. Hence bf is TA.