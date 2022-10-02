Woman asks if she's wrong to help daughter financially, but not stepdaughter.

In a post on Reddit a woman asked people to judge the way she manages her finances and her family. It sounds a bit harsh, but hear her out...

"I'm married to my husband of 4 years, and we have kids similar in age from our previous partners."

My husband has a daughter Suzie [F21] and I have a daughter Lynn [F19].

This year, Lynn started her first year of university and is studying in another part of the country. She's gotten a loan to cover tuition and I've sent Lynn some money to help her with living expenses, and she's planning on doing seasonal work over the holidays to get extra money.

Suzie has started her second year of university in another part of the country as well. My husband has been sending her money regularly throughout her studies, and he pays her tuition.