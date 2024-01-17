Woman wants to block husband's ex-wife from mommy group chat, gets called 'vindictive.'

She got upset and asked if I’m only saying no because of her history with my husband. I said well yeah. She then said I’m being sensitive and petty. I told her that I’m uncomfortable. She said not everything is about me and I’m being selfish.

I made a sarcastic comment about protecting my peace before firmly telling her she won’t change my mind and that neither she or her son are my responsibility. Millie got even angrier and said that I’m the only person still hung up over their relationship and that I need to grow up and stop being so insecure. She also accused me of being elitist?