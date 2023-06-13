Woman refuses to let 'toxic' mother meet her newborn child, mom freaks out. AITA?

One woman was not willing to let her mother anywhere near her newborn child. Her own childhood was pretty rough, and she says almost all of her anguish was at the hands of her own mother. Her mom is begging to meet her granddaughter, but the OP is hesitant. Now, she's wondering if she would be able to break the cycle of abuse by letting her mother into their lives or if that it a risk she isn't willing to take.
I (F28) recently became a mother to a beautiful baby girl. My mother (F51) has always been a difficult person to be around. She has a history of being verbally abusive towards me and my siblings, and has a tendency to become very angry over small things.
Since having my daughter, I've been hesitant to let my mother around her. I don't want my daughter to be exposed to that kind of behavior.
However, my mother has been pressuring me to let her see the baby. She says that she wants to be a part of her granddaughter's life and that she promises to be on her best behavior.
Last week, my mother came over unannounced and demanded to see the baby. I told her that I wasn't comfortable with her holding her, but my mother became very angry and started yelling at me. She called me a terrible mother and said that I was keeping her granddaughter away from her.
At this point, I lost my temper and told her that I didn't want her around my daughter at all. I reminded her of the way she had treated me and my siblings growing up, and how I didn't want my daughter to be exposed to that kind of behavior.
Now my mother is telling everyone in our family that I'm keeping her granddaughter away from her and that I'm being unreasonable. I know that my daughter deserves to have a relationship with her grandmother, but I can't bring myself to let her be around such a toxic person.
AITA for not wanting my mother to see my daughter?
-
Calls around unannounced
-
Demands to see the baby
-
Yells at you
-
Calls you a terrible mother
And she calls that her best behavior? Gee, I'd hate to see her worst. NTA.
NTA. Something tells me everyone your mother is telling already knows how she is prone to act out. I noticed you didnt say anyone came to her defense, just that she has told others. You are well within your rights to keep toxic people away from your children, regardless of their relationship.
'I know that my daughter deserves to have a relationship with her grandmother.'
YWBTA if you ignore all the terrible things your mom has done for the sake of faaaaaaaamily. Your daughter deserves a loving grandmother, but it doesn't sound like that's the relationship she'll get from your mom, at least not without some work on your mom's part.
NTA protect your child, you already gave her one chance and she blew it by acting out and screaming at you in rage and insulting you for not giving her all she wants.
NTA. Remind your mom that she's breaking her promise to be better. Being better means no demands. No anger. No surprise visits. Let her rile people up. When they come to you, ask them if they'd let a screaming woman hold their baby. Ask them if we reward tantrums from an adult.
For everyone saying please don't let my mom be around my daughter I'm not after this incident I'm never having her around her it's just I haven't talked to her in years and it was like that empty feeling that I'd felt my whole life of just wanting a mother who cared.
When she said she'd be there and she be on her best behavior I thought, well, maybe with my birth with my daughter she'll have a change which I knew deep down that would never happened it was just false hope. But thanks everyone for their concerns👍