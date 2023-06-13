Woman refuses to let 'toxic' mother meet her newborn child, mom freaks out. AITA?

When you become a parent, all you want is to protect your child.

One woman was not willing to let her mother anywhere near her newborn child. Her own childhood was pretty rough, and she says almost all of her anguish was at the hands of her own mother. Her mom is begging to meet her granddaughter, but the OP is hesitant. Now, she's wondering if she would be able to break the cycle of abuse by letting her mother into their lives or if that it a risk she isn't willing to take.

'AITA for not wanting my mother to be around my daughter'

Medical-Vegetable753

I (F28) recently became a mother to a beautiful baby girl. My mother (F51) has always been a difficult person to be around. She has a history of being verbally abusive towards me and my siblings, and has a tendency to become very angry over small things.