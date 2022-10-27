Woman asks if she was wrong to yell back at woman who yelled at her baby.

This just happened today. My husband, daughter and I went for breakfast at this small restaurant. the tables were close to each other, because it was so small. A man and woman were sitting at the table next to us. The woman was sitting pretty close to my daughter and I. My daughter is 9 months old, and she was sitting in a high chair next to me.
We had ordered some mini doughnuts, which were filled with a jam. I gave my daughter a doughnut, she grabbed it and then squeezed it with both her hands. The jam spattered all over me and also on the woman’s white skirt.
My husband immediately apologized to her and got up to get some napkins for her. She then started screaming at me, that we shouldn’t be allowed to be in this space with a child, if IT can’t behave stay home, etc. Just a bunch of horrible things.