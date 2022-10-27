Woman asks if she was wrong to yell back at woman who yelled at her baby.

This just happened today. My husband, daughter and I went for breakfast at this small restaurant. the tables were close to each other, because it was so small. A man and woman were sitting at the table next to us. The woman was sitting pretty close to my daughter and I. My daughter is 9 months old, and she was sitting in a high chair next to me.

We had ordered some mini doughnuts, which were filled with a jam. I gave my daughter a doughnut, she grabbed it and then squeezed it with both her hands. The jam spattered all over me and also on the woman’s white skirt.