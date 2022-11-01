Woman's partner is non-verbal during fights, partner blames autism, she's not convinced.

When a woman is upset with her partner, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for thinking my partner is using their autism as a cop-out?"

My partner and I started dating last year and at the beginning of the relationship they told me that they believed they might be on the spectrum but that they never had a formal diagnosis.

Earlier this year they started fully identifying as autistic and have told people in person or by posting it on Facebook. Over the course of our relationship I have seen behavior that definitely supports their identity (the most obvious behavior is going non-verbal when faced with confrontation, real or imagined).