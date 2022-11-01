Woman's partner is non-verbal during fights, partner blames autism, she's not convinced.

When a woman is upset with her partner, she asks Reddit:
My partner and I started dating last year and at the beginning of the relationship they told me that they believed they might be on the spectrum but that they never had a formal diagnosis.
Earlier this year they started fully identifying as autistic and have told people in person or by posting it on Facebook. Over the course of our relationship I have seen behavior that definitely supports their identity (the most obvious behavior is going non-verbal when faced with confrontation, real or imagined).
It's also pretty clear their child is on the spectrum and I've been advocating for both of them in all parts of their lives, doing research and learning as much as I can about autism, how to best support them, and the different ways I can make our household a safe place to unmask. Here's where I need advice, AITA?