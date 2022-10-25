Woman's husband cheats with both her sisters; asks if she was wrong to tell daughter.

Posted by u/Throwaway_33001:

16 years ago, just after giving birth to my daughter I found out her father (52M) was cheating on me (38F) with two of my sisters. We’d been married 5 years at this point and I was of course devastated.

Neither of my sisters knew he was having an affair with the other, and it came out because my Mum found out about my older sister, after which my younger sister admitted what had been happening as well.

When I confronted him, he didn’t say a word. He walked out and I didn’t see him for nearly 4 years. He continued to send money each month, but there was no other contact or explanation for his behaviour.