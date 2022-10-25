Woman's husband cheats with both her sisters; asks if she was wrong to tell daughter.

Posted by u/Throwaway_33001:
16 years ago, just after giving birth to my daughter I found out her father (52M) was cheating on me (38F) with two of my sisters. We’d been married 5 years at this point and I was of course devastated.
Neither of my sisters knew he was having an affair with the other, and it came out because my Mum found out about my older sister, after which my younger sister admitted what had been happening as well.
When I confronted him, he didn’t say a word. He walked out and I didn’t see him for nearly 4 years. He continued to send money each month, but there was no other contact or explanation for his behaviour.
I cut all ties with my sisters. They’ve also never tried to contact me to apologise or see their niece. When it comes to family functions, my wider family have always made it clear that if I am coming they are not welcome, but if I’m not they are they are. I didn’t ask for this, but my family said that as I was the one who was hurt, I didn’t deserve to feel awkward.