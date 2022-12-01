Woman's husband kicks out their teen son; she kicks out husband. AITA?

"AITA for telling him to leave?"

My son "Jimmy" is 17 and he dropped out of school said "doesn't feel like attending anymore" and told me privately he doesn't wanna get a GED and I didnt say anything because I didn't know what to say.

My Husband "Evan" works everyday. He's a doctor. He's always on call and recently has been asking my son what he's doing after highschool and Jimmy just changes the subject. It's started to get heated last month with arguments.

Last night I got home and Jimmy's stuff was being picked up by his girlfriend "Rose." I asked Rose what was happening and she said Evan kicked him out. I was mad.