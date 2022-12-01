Woman's husband kicks out their teen son; she kicks out husband. AITA?

My son "Jimmy" is 17 and he dropped out of school said "doesn't feel like attending anymore" and told me privately he doesn't wanna get a GED and I didnt say anything because I didn't know what to say.
My Husband "Evan" works everyday. He's a doctor. He's always on call and recently has been asking my son what he's doing after highschool and Jimmy just changes the subject. It's started to get heated last month with arguments.
Last night I got home and Jimmy's stuff was being picked up by his girlfriend "Rose." I asked Rose what was happening and she said Evan kicked him out. I was mad.
I walked into the house and Evan and I started arguing. I said, "Why did you kick him out?" And Evan said, "You didn't tell me he dropped out. You told me he got suspended. He just wants to live off us and I'm not having it so I said, 'School or kicked out,'" and he said 'Kicked out.'" I told Evan to leave and he tried to say let's talk it out but I kicked him out.