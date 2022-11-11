Wife's husband excludes stepdaughter from inheritance, bio daughter gets it all.

When this woman is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:
My husband and I have been married for 13 years, he has a daughter Alyssa (16F) from a previous relationship and I have my daughter Mariah (15F) from a previous too.
My husband is the only father my daughter has ever known and until now, he has made no distinction about our children, Alyssa's mother is still very involved in her life and she spends half the month with us while my daughter lives with us full time.
my FIL recently passed away and left him their house (a VERY nice house), we're actually so excited about this, because we were saving to buy a home for us four and now that we're making plans to move, I told my husband we could use that money to make some renovations for when the kids inherited it so they can sell it and split the money.