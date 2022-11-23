Woman's son won't spend Thanksgiving with her 'creepy' BF, family fight breaks out.

When this woman is upset with her family dynamic on Thanksgiving, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not letting my kids see their dad's family when it's my court ordered Thanksgiving?"

My ex and I alternate every thanksgiving. This year it is my holiday.

My boyfriend and I had planned to have thanksgiving with his family and friends this year and they are coming to our house. I would like my sons (14 and 7) to spend the holiday with them and their little sister.

However my ex's sister and brother have kids (their cousins) that they are close to.

The kids are bugging me to let them go over to their house after they spend some time with me so they can go to their thanksgiving because "my boyfriend's family is boring and weird"??

Which I find incredibly disrespectful. My boyfriend has been in their lives for 2 years now and we just moved in with him this year.