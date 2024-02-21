Working woman 'humiliates' housewife on double date with husband. AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

NTA. You weren't diminishing her or her role at all, she was diminishing YOU. I understand where you are coming from, as someone who did stay home with 3 little ones until they were school age.

There is only so much laundry, cleaning and playing with the kids one can do before you want to scratch your eyeballs out. What did I do? I began a dog rescue and ended up with 10 foster dogs on top of my 3 kids LMAO.

greenyscenery writes:

NTA you tried to move on from that subject, she kept going back to it and seemed like she was purposely trying to make you feel bad for not wanting to stay at home.