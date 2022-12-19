Parents battle over whether to take Jewish foster child to their Christian church.

When this father is upset with this wife, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for not forcing my foster kid to go to church?"

My wife (35F) and I (34M) have decided to be foster parents after not being able to have children. Our current foster child, Hope, is 15 and Jewish. We're Christian. My wife is really committed to her faith and won't hesitate to push it onto others.

The past week, my wife would put crosses up in her room when Hope is elsewhere, and Hope would take them down (after I apologize for her behavior). Hope hates confrontation, and is a generally quiet girl.

I have spoken to my wife about privately, and she believes she is "getting rid of the 'Jewish-ness'." I don't like it and I don't think it's right that she does this.