Woman wants to host Christmas party on one condition, her partner says 'shame on you.'

Maggie Lalley
Dec 1, 2022 | 5:52 PM
When this woman wants to make rules for her X-mas party, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA if I told everyone coming to my X-mas party to remove their shoes?"

My partner and I bought a house. I do all the cleaning, I prefer to, bc well, he is a man. No offense to the males but his idea of clean is far from my idea of what's clean.

We are hosting a X-mas party for my family. My first time ever being able to, and I am very excited! But I have one condition. I went out and bought Xmas slippers in all different styles and sizes.

My partner asked why we had a huge basket of slippers by the door and i told him. I plan on telling everyone that they have to remove their shoes before entering the house, but I have slippers for everyone and they are welcome to bring them home after the party.

My partner is saying I am being an Ahole, shame on me bc I shouldn't expect people to feel comfortable taking their shoes off. I asked my sister what she thought, and she said I am being weird.

