Man celebrates wife's birthday behind his sick mother's back, hell breaks loose.

"AITA for throwing my wife a birthday party and royally pissing my mom off?"

My wife and I are currently staying with my parents because we just couldn't afford the cost of living in this area. We are both currently looking for better jobs and/or something cheaper, but it is what it is right now.

My mom and wife share a birthday and there aren't words for how much my mom hates this.



There was lots of whining in the beginning, jokes about can't I just get a new girlfriend, and as of right now she does her best to avoid my wife the entire week of the shared birthday.

Outside of that she is a decent MIL, mostly pleasant to her but their relationship is surface level, and they could both do without the other.