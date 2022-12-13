Mom insists on teaching daughter's bullies 'a lesson,' parents are shocked.

When this mom is fed up, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for wanting bullies to see what my daughter goes through?"

I (f33) have a daughter (12) with cancer specifically osteosarcoma. She got diagnosed with osteosarcoma about 3 months ago. The tumor was on her hip and she was able to get limb salvage surgery 2 weeks ago.

Well about a few days before her surgery we found out that 3 girls she considered friends (obviously not anymore) were making fun of my daughter.

They said she was being dramatic, and that chemotherapy probably doesn't make you that sick, and they were making fun of her being bald.