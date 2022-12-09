Mom buys personalized school supplies for daughter, teacher says, 'not acceptable.'

When this mom is annoyed with her daughter's teacher, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for buying personalized stationery for my daughter so it can’t be redistributed in class?"

My little girl, Mia (F9) has started a new school recently. We moved started and she had to start new school. I got a list of supplies that the teacher required plus extras like extra packs of crayons, etc.

You know the deal. While I don’t necessarily agree with this, it’s not a hill I, willing to die on so I got everything on that list. However, I also got my child her own supplies. Now, the list didn’t say to not label them.