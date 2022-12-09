Mom buys personalized school supplies for daughter, teacher says, 'not acceptable.'

When this mom is annoyed with her daughter's teacher, she asks Reddit:
My little girl, Mia (F9) has started a new school recently. We moved started and she had to start new school. I got a list of supplies that the teacher required plus extras like extra packs of crayons, etc.
You know the deal. While I don’t necessarily agree with this, it’s not a hill I, willing to die on so I got everything on that list. However, I also got my child her own supplies. Now, the list didn’t say to not label them.
Mia is very particular on what type of stationery she likes. I’ve heard horror stories of kids stuff being redistrubuted and them ending up with crappy supplies so I sat down with Mia and we got her personalised binders and notebooks and pencils with her name on etsy.