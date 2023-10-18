Young man feels like he's the reason his father and wife can't adopt or foster. AITA?

When this young man feels responsible for his dad's disappointment, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for potentially being the reason my father and his wife can't adopt or foster?"

So my father and his wife are unable to have children together. He has me (16m) from his marriage to my mom which ended because he cheated on her with his now wife.

The affair was found out when I was 7 and my mom left him straight after. I split time with both of them unfortunately, which meant I was around my father and his wife a lot and she tried to be a second mom to me which I think was bad after she knowingly slept with a married man (she was dating his best friend at the time too).