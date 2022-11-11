Young mother screams at grandma for using 'old school' parenting on her daughter.

When this mother is angry, she aks Reddit:

"AITA for screaming at my mom for yelling at my child?"

I 22f have a daughter 7f who can’t handle loud noises this also applies to people raising their voices at her as she will cry, shake and bite her nails. I have made sure everyone knows not to shout at her as it makes her anxious.

She was at my mom's (45f) house today because my mom wanted to spend more time with her, I happily agreed and managed to remind her not to play any loud music or shout.

I came to my mom's house to daughter crying silently in a corner while biting her nails.