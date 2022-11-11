Young mother screams at grandma for using 'old school' parenting on her daughter.

When this mother is angry, she aks Reddit:
I 22f have a daughter 7f who can’t handle loud noises this also applies to people raising their voices at her as she will cry, shake and bite her nails. I have made sure everyone knows not to shout at her as it makes her anxious.
She was at my mom's (45f) house today because my mom wanted to spend more time with her, I happily agreed and managed to remind her not to play any loud music or shout.
I came to my mom's house to daughter crying silently in a corner while biting her nails.
I was so angry and made my mom explain turns out that while she was there my daughter accidentally spilt her soup on the floor breaking the bowl which pissed my mom off and made her yell, (she's old school like that) I walked my daughter to the car then she told me she was too scared to see her anymore.