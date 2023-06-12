Estranged dad asks son to be best man at wedding, son laughs in his face. AITA?

My father (54m) and his fiancé (30f) have been together for about 6 years now. When they first got together, I (17m at the time) was still living at home. She moved in about a month into their relationship, and I didn't have a problem with her at first, until she tried to actually mother me.
I'm not talking about giving advice or being a supportive role model, more like giving me a 9:00pm curfew (I live in a rural town so that's a joke) and cleaning up after HER dog has an accident. Everytime I'd bring it up to my dad, he'd say 'Just try, for me.' Needless to say, I moved out soon after.
Fast forward to a week ago. My dad invites me over for dinner, out of nowhere, as we haven't spoken in quite sometime. I hesitantly accept, and spend the following few days trying to prepare myself for what they're going to say.
I show up that night, bottle of wine in hand, anxious out of my mind. The night goes on for a few hours, us exchanging small talk, until I can't take it anymore and ask why they invited me. My dad said that they were getting married and wanted me to be his best man.
I'm not going to lie, I laughed. Hard. This turned into the fiancé crying because she thinks that I don't like her. And I told her she was correct.
It should also be said that given the option between me or his fiancé, my dad would choose her in a heartbeat.
For example, I went on a two-day camping trip. I had a spot in the garage for my car when I left, she had it when I got back until I moved out. And I really only care about that because hail damage.
I've been getting comments about if that was the worst the fiancé was while I was living there, so I guess this is info I should add to the post. She comes from a very Christian family, and if her parents found out about the situation, I've heard, she'd be essentially shunned.
So I guess the biggest thing is her keeping us a secret. She expects us to just accept her into the family, and I guess her assumptions were somewhat correct, but how can she expect that when she doesn't think we're worthy of her family?
She KNOWS she's doing something wrong, yet she wants us to play along like no one is being hurt. However, at this point, I guess that one thing could've changed. I didn't ask at dinner.
NTA. I'll never understand parents who don't take into account their children when dating and moving someone else in.
I have to say you're NTA on this one. Yeah, you were kind of rude. But your dad allowed this woman was was barely older than you move into your home, colonize, and try to assume the role of mother when you were still strangers.
That makes me suspicious that the ultimate goal was to alienate you and get you to move out. And in the intervening years, it does not sound like your dad has done much to repair your relationship. Suddenly asking you to dinner to drop this news on you with the expectation that you would be happy seems a bit oblivious to me.
The dad thinks with his you know what.
NTA. Your dad showed you his priorities. He is older than me and is marrying someone barely older than my daughter. He wasn’t there for you and now wants you to be there for him. WTF.
NTA- it’s clear your dad chose her over you. I don’t understand the YTA comments. If I don’t like someone I’m not going to go out of my way to be nice (except at work) otherwise I don’t care what they say.