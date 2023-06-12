Estranged dad asks son to be best man at wedding, son laughs in his face. AITA?

Sometimes family just cant mix.

'AITA for making my dad's fiancé cry?'

dragonoreo2

My father (54m) and his fiancé (30f) have been together for about 6 years now. When they first got together, I (17m at the time) was still living at home. She moved in about a month into their relationship, and I didn't have a problem with her at first, until she tried to actually mother me.

I'm not talking about giving advice or being a supportive role model, more like giving me a 9:00pm curfew (I live in a rural town so that's a joke) and cleaning up after HER dog has an accident. Everytime I'd bring it up to my dad, he'd say 'Just try, for me.' Needless to say, I moved out soon after.