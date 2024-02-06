'AITA for not showing my ex proof he wasn't my child's father until after he gave me his house?'

"AITA For Not Showing My Ex Proof That He Wasn't My Child's Father Until After He Gave Me His House?"

Here's the original post:

Okay. I know the title makes me look bad but read the story for context first. I (27f) used to be in a long term relationship with Tom (34m). We dated for two years before I moved into his house and agreed that I would pay for utilities while he covered the mortgage and taxes.

After being together for four years I discovered that he was cheating on me when I walked in on him and the other woman after coming home from an out of town trip early. I was understandably angry, yelled at the both of them and tearfully packed up some things and stayed at a friend's house for a week. When I came back the locks were changed and Tom had blocked me on everything.