Mom asks 'AITA?' for throwing kids' clothes on floor when they don't fold them neatly. UPDATED

Not everyone is able to take this kind of feedback. But it turns out, this mom actually listened!

Almost 2 months ago I made a post on here about me throwing my daughter’s clothes onto the drawer when they weren’t folded neatly. Well that post really blew up, people on Twitter also chimed in.

Well the night I made the post, I was still in serious denial. I replied to some comments and my denial was perfectly clear for everyone to see.

The day after I read some more comments and messages I received from everyone. I resorted to the guest room and cried for hours. I read some people tell me that their moms were similar to me and they no longer have relationships with them. That was truly my worst fear, I seriously love my kids more than anything on this planet even if my actions don’t always show it.