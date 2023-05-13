Married couple puts baby up for adoption because she's 'not a good fit.'

On a subreddit dedicated to compiling updates on the most popular posts site-wide, a story emerged that made the internet highly unsettled. A married couple, throughout a series of Reddit posts asking for opinions and advice, revealed that they wanted to explore adoption for their baby daughter. The reason? Apparently, they stated, 'it's not a good fit.'

Some of the original posts have since been deleted from Reddit. But you'll get more than a good sense of the situation from the compilation below.

Post 1: September 25, 2016 on r/Parenting

Me [35 M] with my wife [33 F] of eight years, I'm worried she's not very interested in our daughter [2 mo] (Post was removed and is unrecoverable. Contents are probably similar to post 2.)

Post 2: September 25 2016 on r/Parenting