Guy fears wife isn't pulling weight on maternity leave; 'All she does is watch the baby'

Marriage is a partnership. A lot like having a roommate, actually. But unfortunately for the marrieds, a chore wheel always kills the romance. Over on Reddit, a man worried he's doing too much around the house asks the internet:

Would I be the a*shole to think my wife needs to do more around the house than just taking care of the baby?

This is a throwaway account and info will be broad.

We are mid 30's. Prior to our baby, we used to split the chores around the house. We both vacuumed and cleaned the bathrooms, if one cooked then the other one does the dishes.