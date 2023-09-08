Man tells wife she needs to 'stop hovering' over living son after older son's death.

Grief is an unwieldy captain, it will take your brain places you never imagined and it often feels like you've lost all control. One of the challenges of managing grief is finding balance between the giant feelings, while still being mindful of how your actions affect others. This is no easy feat when you're in the jaws of it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his wife to stop hovering over their living son because of their deceased one. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my wife to stop hovering over our living son bc of our deceased one?"