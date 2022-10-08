Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom blames childfree daughter and all millennials for making her have new baby.

Mom blames childfree daughter and all millennials for making her have new baby.

Mitchell Friedman
Oct 8, 2022 | 10:26 PM
ADVERTISING

On the Reddit community, r/Sh*tMomGroupsSay, where posts from mothers across the internet are collected and discussed, one mom explains her recent lifestyle choice.

She took to Facebook to post about her burden.

r/ShitMomGroupsSay - She has quite a burden to bear
Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content