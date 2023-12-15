Teen with allergies tells mom she should keep dog, 'I'm okay with seeing you less.' UPDATED.

Tact is everything, and even the most thoughtful among us slip out with a badly worded sentence that accidentally hurts people.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if they were wrong for saying they "don't mind" not seeing their mom if that means she can keep her dog. They wrote:

"AITA for saying I don't mind not seeing my mom?"

My (14) parents divorced two years ago. Her new husband moved in, along with a dog, which made me no longer able to visit her since I am severely allergic. It sucks big time since I like dogs but can't have or even play with one. She doesn't want to visit me here since we're a couple of hours apart and she isn't a good driver. All prior visits have been dad driving me there, dropping me off, and picking me up.