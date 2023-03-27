Teen tells dad and stepmom 'it's too late for therapy, our relationship can't be fixed.'

Dealing with the death of a parent is painful and complicated enough.

But dealing with the death of a parent and the remarriage of your remaining parent is double complicated, particularly when it all happens quickly. One of the biggest blocks for a child's relationship with a new step-parent is the fear this new adult will "replace" their late parent. Giving a child reassurance their parent isn't being replaced, alongside space for grieving is the healthiest way to cultivate this familial shift.

But adults are often just as emotionally lost as kids during times of grief, which can create even more cycles of pain and complication.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for telling her dad and his wife that it's too late to mend her relationship with them.

She wrote"