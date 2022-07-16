Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
People rejoice over wild tale of toxic MIL who wore white dress to son's wedding.

People rejoice over wild tale of toxic MIL who wore white dress to son's wedding.

Mitchell Friedman
Jul 16, 2022 | 2:48 PM
ADVERTISING

I have to admit right away, this is an old story — posted five-years-ago. But after just discovering the magnificent "Just No MIL" subreddit, in which victimized in-laws post tales of their most toxic mother-in-laws, I felt there was no choice but to bring this story to your attention.

This story has it all: toxic family, wine, Thanksgiving, weddings, and revenge. As Theloniou5 writes:

"This story is about my friends MIL, and her wedding. Strap in guys, this is a wild ride in which I did THE THING that got me banned from any of her family functions. (Plus a few threats of dismemberment and bodily harm)."

Let's begin at the top, where optimism and joy reign supreme.

A good friend of mine from university was getting married! She had been a couple with her boyfriend since junior year of college, through her 2 years in the peace corps, and currently after her return to this continent. 6 years in total.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content