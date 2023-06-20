Woman fully snaps after family sends fake message from her to estranged father.

Forgiveness cannot and should not be forced.

In order to feel the healing and catharsis that comes with forgiveness, you have to be in a place where the act of forgiving feels safe and true. You're the only one who can define that for yourself, no matter what other people say.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not wanting to talk to her dad even after he's done therapy.

She wrote:

AITA for not wanting to talk to my dad even though he got mental help and then making him cry for telling the truth on his birthday?

My dad used to be abusive. It got so bad that my mom and he lost custody of us. After that, my grandparents adopted all 5 of us and my mom left my dad (after getting an ultimatum from my grandparents) and life kind of just went on.