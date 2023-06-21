Woman books flight to Romania to avoid going to 'creepy' father's wedding. AITA?

↵
My (26m) parents (44f and 45m) have been high school sweethearts. My mom got pregnant straight out of high school. My mom has always supported my dad through everything. She worked double shifts so that my dad can start a business and earn significant amount of money.
She never splurged on luxury goods and even after my dad started his successful business, my mom saved and encouraged him to invest more in his business. And how my lovely dad decides to thank her?
He f*cks a woman who is only a year older than I am. They have been divorced for 3 years and my dad publicly started dating his mistress without any shame.
My siblings have a sort of strained relationship with him, I never talk to him after the divorce. I hate to acknowledge his existence and hate it even more that he seems to think he did nothing wrong.
He is getting married to his mistress in 10 days. I can tell mom is still hurt by the divorce. She told she is going to Romania, where her parents was born.
She always wanted my dad to take her there but since my dad was busy cheating on her, he took her. I also wanted to go with her because I need an excuse to avoid the wedding all together.
My siblings told me if I don't attend the wedding, they wouldn't as well. My dad has been on my neck and trying guilt trip me into attending his wedding. But I already booked the tickets to Romania.
My relatives are saying if I don't go I will be disrespecting my dad. I don't think he deserves an ounce of respect from me. Plus I am pretty sure their marriage wouldn't last more than 2 years considering how much she spends just to show off. I'd rather be with my mom.
Go with your mom. If anyone did any disrespecting it was your dad, by having an affair.
Although if you still want to have a good relationship with your dad then you'd better think it through and discuss it with your siblings.
I thought it through. I know people will say he is a great dad bla bla bla. I have heard everything but I know for sure good dads don't hurt moms. My dad did just that. I don't care if he leaves me in his will or not. I earn my own money and have been living comfortably by my own. I have no reason to be polite to him.
Also, my siblings are all old enough to know what they want. my youngest sibling is 18. I never pushed them or poisoned them against dad. If they want to have a relationship with him, I am no one to come in between.
Omg go to Romania with mum. Your dad sounds like n absolute piece of sh*t. You don’t owe him anything after what he did. Support your mum, be there for her. Don’t listen to his flying monkeys. They can f*ck off. Have fun in Romania!!
Respect is earned, and your 'father' doesn't deserve your respect.. a wedding invitation is not a summons, and you have every right to say no.
Good for you for supporting your mum during this.. perhaps after your vacation, you and all your siblings could do something together with your mum as well?
You could always tell your dad you'll go to wedding number five?
Edit: Thank you people. I see that most people think that I am not doing anything wrong. I am packing my bags for Romania. I was very skeptical. I wanted people to guide me if I was doing the wrong. Thanks to those people I am even stronger in my decision.