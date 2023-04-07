18 people share the weirdest or most disgusting thing they ever witnessed at a party.

When you combine unlimited alcohol, cold pizza, and a basement with a group of burned out people who need to let loose...you might have to prepare yourself to wake up to vomit in your sink...

So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet, "What's the weirdest / most disgusting thing you've ever seen at a party?" party people everywhere were ready to share their hilarious horror stories.

1.

At a house party with my boyfriend and a bunch of coworkers. It was late, like 3 am and everyone was pretty wasted. Most of us were playing beer pong in the garage. I had to go pee so I went inside.

I opened the bathroom door and the owner of the company’s grand daughter was naked on her knees in the shower while two guys were pissing on her. Her boyfriend was in the garage and one of the guys lived there. His pregnant wife was asleep upstairs.