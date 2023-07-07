House-party guest kicked out after host hears he 'bullied' a friend in high school. AITA?

No one likes being the 'bad guy' but sometimes tough decisions must be made and someone has to get their hands dirty. But how do we know if a situation calls for that kind of response?

A house-warming party got a little uncomfortable when the host decided to kick out one of their guests when they found out the guest used to bully another guest when they were in high school. Now, their partner is calling them an a-hole. So they took to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (am I the a-hole) for firmly telling a party guest to leave my home?'

u/IDidItAndIdDoItAgain writes:

My partner and I had home warming party recently and invited some friends over. We're pretty open to anyone when it comes to friends and we would expect the ones we know to bring people of good character, etc.