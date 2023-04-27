Person brings tofu dish with meat to potluck; vegetarians are furious; gets called AH.

'AITA for putting meat in a tofu dish?'

This happened at a potluck. I brought a dish that was tofu stir-fried with minced pork, ginger and spring onions. Similar to mapo tofu but not spicy.

Everything was fine except when someone asked me if my dish was halal, I said no, it has pork. That's when Jen overheard and freaked out that she ate meat. And it turns out a lot of other vegetarians ate my dish assuming it was vegetarian.

For the rest of the party, I've had so many people (including non-vegetarians) tell me I'm an AH for putting meat in a vegetarian dish. But this is a dish I grew up with, tofu for me is just an ingredient, not strictly a meat substitute. Also, no one asked me if my dish was vegetarian.

So am I the AH here or are people just overreacting?