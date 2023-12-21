Woman gets called out for 'showing off' with fancy white chocolate cake at party. AITA?

Jealousy and insecurity are normal human emotions, but some people really cannot handle being outshone - to a point where it's nearly debilitating.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for bringing a fancy white chocolate cake to a chocolate themed party. She wrote:

"AITA for bringing white chocolate cake when asked to bring chocolate dessert?"

I (24F) recently moved to the city most of my paternal families live in. I grew up in another city and went to college on a different coast and wasn’t close with them, spending only 6 Christmas with them growing up. I visited everyone in person once when I moved so they know I’m living in the same city.