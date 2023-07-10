Woman contacts mom after daughter isn't invited to party, other moms pull kids from party.

No one likes to feel left out, and also, not everyone can be invited to every event. These two truths stand side-by-side, creating conflict both for the people crafting invitations and the ones waiting eagerly to receive one.

As a kid navigating social experiences for the first time, the sting of not being invited to a party can feel downright traumatic. As a parent, it's imperative to find gentle-yet-honest ways to guide your kid through these formative disappointments so they can come out the other side with more understanding of the complexities of social life.

As with most things parenting related, that's easier said than done.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling another mom to ask why her daughter wasn't invited to a party.

She wrote:

AITA for trying to invite my daughter to someone’s party and possibly ruining it?