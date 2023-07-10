Woman contacts mom after daughter isn't invited to party, other moms pull kids from party.

No one likes to feel left out, and also, not everyone can be invited to every event. These two truths stand side-by-side, creating conflict both for the people crafting invitations and the ones waiting eagerly to receive one.
As a kid navigating social experiences for the first time, the sting of not being invited to a party can feel downright traumatic. As a parent, it's imperative to find gentle-yet-honest ways to guide your kid through these formative disappointments so they can come out the other side with more understanding of the complexities of social life.
As with most things parenting related, that's easier said than done.
She wrote:
AITA for trying to invite my daughter to someone’s party and possibly ruining it?
My daughter, 9, goes to a small school with 11 girls in her grade. Her class is very tight knit and we all get along well. About a year ago the girls started a book club and meet up at different homes two times per month. My daughter was in it last summer but we had to stop when the school year began. She’s a competitive dancer which requires a lot of time.
Fast forward to 3 weeks ago. We had a girl in her class over named Sarah. Sarah asked my daughter if she was excited to attend Addy’s, another girl in the class, birthday party. She said it was a swimming party and they’d be playing a movie on an outdoor screen. My daughter hadn’t received an invite. When Sarah’s mom came, Sarah told her how we hadn’t received an invite for Addy’s birthday.
Sarah’s mom said Addy had handed them out at the last book club and had probably just forgot to reach out. She suggested I text Addy’s mom. I was hesitant at first because I do have strong feelings about inviting yourself to things. I couldn’t see a real reason why she wasn’t invited since it was an at-home party and every other girl was.
I texted Addy’s mom and reminded her my daughter hadn’t been at the last book club and if she was also supposed to receive an invite. She responded that they had hired someone to do a spa for the girls during the party and the service had a limit of 10 so they decided to only do the girls in book club. She didn’t expect us to find out.
I responded that I understood but felt it was wrong to not include just one. I told my daughter we can’t expect to be invited every time and this was just a life lesson. Sarah’s mom reached out to ask if I had sorted it out. I sent her a screenshot from the convo. She didn’t respond for a few days but when she did she told me she had decided Sarah wouldn’t attend.
She felt it was wrong to not include just one child and she could see if our kids didn’t get along or had drama but that wasn’t the case. They hired someone knowing just one girl would be left out and she didn’t agree with it. I got a text from Addy’s mom a week later that a total of 4 girls were not attending. She felt I had ruined her daughter's party and was creating drama.
I explained that I had no intentions of ruining her party and had only spoken to one other mom about it. I talked to my own mom about it who agreed I should not have texted Addy’s mom and if they had wanted us we would have been invited. The only mom I talked to about it was Sarah’s which I assume is who told others.
I never meant to cause others to not attend or ruin a child’s party. When I reached out I really felt like it must have been a mistake since she was the only one. Now I’m unsure if I was just a jerk who now cause unnecessary drama in a small group and possibly ruined a child’s party. Was I the AH?
Edit: My daughter does still attend book club once per month to once every other month. She didn’t totally leave. She’s just not a full time member.
Emergency_Ad_5935 wrote:
NTA. Not unreasonable to think in a group that small everyone would have received an invitation. But some food for thought…
Not invited? Don’t go.
Not told? Don’t ask.
Late invite? Decline, you were never a part of the plan.
atealein wrote:
NTA. Addy's mom knows there are 11 girls in the class and decided to go for the activity limited by not including one girl in. That's where the drama is caused. Of course you daughter would have found out - or if not, this would have caused the other girls to isolate her in general by keeping secrets from her. You trying to find out why she hasn't received an invitation is a normal thing.
Sara's mom following up on your conversation shows she is concerned that your daughter seems to be left out. Her deciding to rally other moms or explain to other moms why her daughter will skip the party is not your decision, it's hers. Another person said you made a bad choice by sending a screenshot of the conversation, because it was a private conversation, I don't agree with that.
You were one of the parties of that conversation. You might have as well 'retold' what Addy's mom said to Sara's mom, for everyone with phone nowadays it is clear that screenshot is much easier way to transfer that information.
ladyatlantica wrote:
NTA. You don't exclude one kid from a party, it's unnecessarily cruel. Have only 6 sure, 10 of 11 no, and they shouldn't be surprised it's had consequences.
BigComfyCouch4 wrote:
NTA. I was ready with my finger on the 'Y', but everything you did was perfectly reasonable. You asked a reasonable question when you found out your daughter was excluded. You didn't argue; you accepted the answer even though it was plainly wrong. Obviously others saw that this is a hair's breadth away from bullying - and it wasn't even the kid doing it!
It seems agreed, the internet is on OP's side, even if the situation sits in an awkward grey zone.