Woman cries and walks out of SIL's birthday after SIL hides her glasses as 'prank.' UPDATED.

Pranks are only fun if the person being pranked sees the humor in them, otherwise, they can easily veer into bullying.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for getting upset at her SIL's birthday dinner over a prank. She wrote:

"AITA for ruining my SIL's birthday dinner because she encouraged her kids to pull a prank?"

TL;DR: I cried and walked out of my SIL's birthday lunch because she'd encouraged her kids to steal and hide my glasses.

Longer version: my husband and I (38F) went to my SIL's house for her birthday. It's quite a long drive and so we drove up the day before and stayed overnight in their spare room (the birthday meal was going to be midday). She has two kids aged 4 and 7. Husband and I went in separate cars as we were coming from different work places to get there.