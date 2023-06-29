Woman doesn't invite friend's husband to her birthday party, friends gets upset.

Few things can hurt people's feelings faster than not being invited to a party, even if they wouldn't be able to make it in the first place.

However, when you're the person hosting there's a limit on how many people you can have in your space, which can create tension around the invite list.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not inviting her friend's husband to her birthday party.

She wrote:

AITA for not inviting my friend's husband to my birthday party?