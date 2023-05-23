17 people share the best thing they saw someone do when 'nobody' was watching.

Life is short and while we advise each other to dance like nobody's watching, there are some moments that simply aren't meant for anyone else's eyes...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's the best thing you've seen someone do when they thought nobody was watching?' people were ready to share the weirdest, funniest, or most confusing private behavior they accidentally saw.

1.

My middle school science classroom overlooked a mall parking lot. One rainy morning I was spying with our class telescope and I spotted a portly 50 something year old man jumping in puddles like a child. It was beautiful. - FatherSorry

2.

I once saw a girl sneeze into her hand, look around to make sure nobody had seen, then lick her hand... - KingFreya

3.

I watched 7 drunk guys fall on the same patch of ice as they were leaving the bar when I was waiting to pick someone up. I wanted to stay all night. - ScienceGetsUsThere

4.