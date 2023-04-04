20 people share the biggest signs and red flags that someone is a selfish person.

Anyone who has had some experience with a toxic friend, family member, or coworker is armed with the power to detect bad behavior in strangers from a mile (or at least a few feet in the airport boarding line) away...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a telltale sign that someone is a selfish person?" people were ready to share the subtle hints and red flags they always notice when a shallow, ego-driven, or overall inconsiderate person is around.

1.

When anything that happens to them is the worst thing in the world and whatever happens to you is not that bad and a waste of time talking about or dealing with.

"I know your mom died a month ago but my best friend of 3 years died too so I don't see why you are so sad all of the time." I think narcissism and selfishness go hand-in-hand so there you go. - AJM5K6

2.