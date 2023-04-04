Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 people share the biggest signs and red flags that someone is a selfish person.

20 people share the biggest signs and red flags that someone is a selfish person.

Taylor Brown
Apr 4, 2023 | 3:15 PM
ADVERTISING

Anyone who has had some experience with a toxic friend, family member, or coworker is armed with the power to detect bad behavior in strangers from a mile (or at least a few feet in the airport boarding line) away...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a telltale sign that someone is a selfish person?" people were ready to share the subtle hints and red flags they always notice when a shallow, ego-driven, or overall inconsiderate person is around.

1.

When anything that happens to them is the worst thing in the world and whatever happens to you is not that bad and a waste of time talking about or dealing with.

"I know your mom died a month ago but my best friend of 3 years died too so I don't see why you are so sad all of the time." I think narcissism and selfishness go hand-in-hand so there you go. - AJM5K6

2.

They respond how much worse their situation is when you’re sharing your problems with them. No try for help or listening, just trying to draw attention on their side - seyfgs

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content