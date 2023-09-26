12 posts from entitled parents who think the world revolves around them and their kids.

Anyone who's been a parent, known a parent, or been a child of a parent, knows that raising children isn't easy. In fact, it's hard. But just because a mom or dad decided to bless the earth with tiny hell-raisers doesn't entitle them to free stuff. And it certainly doesn't mean the world revolves around them. But try telling that to these mega-entitled parents!

Here are 12 posts or messages from parents who seem to think that the world revolves around them and their kids:

1.) This parent whose babysitter "must be a great cook."