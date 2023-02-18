Someecards Logo
Neighbor steals dog, tries to cut out microchip, leaves it at the pound. UPDATED

Amanda Hurley
Feb 18, 2023 | 3:30 PM
Neighbor took our dog to the pound without telling us.

brain_ded_hooman

This is happening in Maryland. My neighbor trespassed in our back yard this morning and took our dog, a Jack Russel Terrier, to the shelter. We have her on video from our outdoor cameras taking her.

She admits to taking her, but is refusing to tell us where the dog is, she simply said the dog was at the pound, in the shelter, etc. The police have been less than helpful with this situation, and we are in the process of contacting all the shelters in our area about her actions.

What are we capable of doing from a legal perspective in this case?

Comments immediately poured in.

lol_no_gonna_happen

You need to continue escalating with the police. They stole your property and trespassed. If they won't take a report then ask to speak to a supervisor.

Sources: Reddit
