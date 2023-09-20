I'm not sure the best way of going about this. I really hate lying to people, but this is a situation I feel like I might sacrifice my morals for the best interest of my little buddy Henry (They named him "Blaze," the poor thing wasn't even named right).

I'd like to say something along the lines of "As you abandoned your dog on our property and did not respond to our last message, we were forced to call another party to remove the animal. We do not know where the animal is."