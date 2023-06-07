Family calls son AH for getting a dog so his brother can't live with him. AITA?

One man never complained about his brother's dog allergies growing up but he desperately wanted a dog of his own. Now, as an adult, he got the money together to purchase his own home. He got his dream dog. So, he was shocked to learn that his family was outraged. He was even more shocked to learn it is because they had expected him to take in his younger brother.
My younger brother is very allergic to dogs. I love them. I have wanted one all my life but we couldn't have one because it would be bad for him.
I never held this against him. I understood that it was a medical thing and that it would be stupid to risk his health just for me to get a dog.
However I have recently purchased my own home in a different state than my family. And I got myself a dog. His name is Bradford and he is a husky. My dream dog.
I posted pictures of Bradley on my socials and my parents saw them. They said it was irresponsible of me to get a dog because of my brother. I was like WTF? I literally live hundreds of miles away from them. Our next door neighbor had dogs when I was growing up. It's not like he will affect my brother at all.
They said that they were planning on asking if my brother could stay with me while he attended college. News to me.
I said it probably would have been a good idea to let me know they were planning on that since they do not own my home.
They said that they had helped me out through school hoping I would help them out when it was my brother's turn. Once again this was news to me.
They said I needed to get rid of Bradley. I told them to invoice me for their help and not bother me again.
They keep trying to contact me but I'm not interested in hearing it. I waited 26 years to get a dog and he's not going anywhere. They think I'm being an a**hole for prioritizing my dog over my brother and for how off handedly I told them to bill me.
AITA?
Hahahaha, yeah, the 'you're irresponsible for not knowing what we haven't told you'.. NTA.
NTA. Your parents sound controlling and your brother isn't your responsibility. He is theirs. And you definitely don't owe them anything for the help they chose to give you as your parents. I am so glad you have Bradley!
Also, congrats on homeownership! In this market that's pretty amazing!
“What we haven’t told you, and would be an unreasonable request even if we had.” NTA!
NTA. You are not prioritizing your dog over your brother. You are prioritizing your OWN LIFE over taking over your parent's responsibilities.
When they say they were planning to “ask” OP if his brother could stay, what they really meant was “we were planning on taking advantage of you and your new home by guilting you into letting your brother live with you. We don’t like that you now have the perfect reason to say no.”
Bradley is already fulfilling his role as best friend by shutting down the opportunity for your parents to foist your brother off on you. NTA.